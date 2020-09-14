Blackboxstocks Inc: BlackBoxStocks, Inc. (BLBX - OTC) Announces Harbinger Research Initiates Coverage with Strong Buy Rating

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / BlackBoxStocks, Inc., recently announced that Harbinger Research initiated research coverage on BlackBoxStocks (OTC PINK:BLBX) with a Strong Buy rating, and a 12-month price target of $10.53 per share.

Senior Research Analyst, Brian Connell, CFA, said, "BlackBox has only scratched the surface of an exceptionally large market, both in the U.S. and Canada, and overseas, and we believe its quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 94.8% in Q2 of 2020 is representative of at least several more quarters of extremely high sequential growth."

Mr. Connell went on to state that "Given the Company's much-improved access to growth capital, we expect significant sequential growth in digital marketing expenses that will almost certainly continue to create more than $5 in lifetime customer value for each dollar spent."

Gust Kepler, BlackBox Co-Founder and CEO, said "We are pleased to now have such high-quality and comprehensive research coverage so that more prospective investors can learn about our recent successes and our rapid growth trajectory in 2020 and beyond."

"Harbinger provided an analysis of our company and the BlackBox platform, highlighting our blend of proprietary real-time analytics and social network for stock and options traders of all levels."

The Harbinger Coverage Initiation Report is available on the Harbinger Research website: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/679231b17033b83ec90af16683eb3aca.pdf

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firms' research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer-clients' businesses, industries, and current market valuations.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

Harbinger Research Disclosures, as required by Section 17(b) of the 1933 Act, as amended: Analysts and members of our Research Team are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by any Company with which Harbinger Research, LLC has an ongoing research relationship, which we define as six months from the date on which we last published any research content directly pertaining to the Company. All research issued by Harbinger Research is based on publicly available information. Harbinger Research, LLC, was paid a cash fee of $10,000 by BlackBoxStocks for the creation and dissemination of the aforementioned Coverage Initiation Report.

About BlackBoxStocks Inc BlackBoxStocks, Inc. is a Nevada corporation headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We develop real-time, web and mobile based analytical software tools for day traders and swing traders. Our system continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE and all other options markets analyzing over 8,000 stocks, and up to 900,000 options contracts multiple times per second. Our platform employs predictive technology enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that can result in the rapid change in a stock's price. The complexity of our backend analytics are neatly hidden from the end user by our simple and easy to use interface/dashboard. Our mission is to provide our users with the most accurate information in a quick and concise format to enable them to take advantage of lucrative market opportunities. Our technology is currently under development and in the beta testing phase. We intend to derive the majority of our revenue by selling monthly subscriptions while other ancillary revenue sources may include referral fees and online advertising. CONTACT: BlackboxStocks, Inc.

