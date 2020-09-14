Blackboxstocks Inc: CORRECTION: BlackBoxStocks, Inc. (BLBX - OTC) Announces Harbinger Research Initiates Coverage with Strong Buy Rating

This release is updating the release that was published at 8:20am EDT on September 14, 2020 to update the "About BlackBoxStocks, Inc." section of the press release.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / BlackBoxStocks, Inc., recently announced that Harbinger Research initiated research coverage on BlackBoxStocks (OTC PINK:BLBX) with a Strong Buy rating, and a 12-month price target of $10.53 per share.

Senior Research Analyst, Brian Connell, CFA, said, "BlackBox has only scratched the surface of an exceptionally large market, both in the U.S. and Canada, and overseas, and we believe its quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 94.8% in Q2 of 2020 is representative of at least several more quarters of extremely high sequential growth."

Mr. Connell went on to state that "Given the Company's much-improved access to growth capital, we expect significant sequential growth in digital marketing expenses that will almost certainly continue to create more than $5 in lifetime customer value for each dollar spent."

Gust Kepler, BlackBox Co-Founder and CEO, said "We are pleased to now have such high-quality and comprehensive research coverage so that more prospective investors can learn about our recent successes and our rapid growth trajectory in 2020 and beyond."

"Harbinger provided an analysis of our company and the BlackBox platform, highlighting our blend of proprietary real-time analytics and social network for stock and options traders of all levels."

The Harbinger Coverage Initiation Report is available on the Harbinger Research website: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/679231b17033b83ec90af16683eb3aca.pdf

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firms' research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer-clients' businesses, industries, and current market valuations.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

Harbinger Research Disclosures, as required by Section 17(b) of the 1933 Act, as amended: Analysts and members of our Research Team are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by any Company with which Harbinger Research, LLC has an ongoing research relationship, which we define as six months from the date on which we last published any research content directly pertaining to the Company. All research issued by Harbinger Research is based on publicly available information. Harbinger Research, LLC, was paid a cash fee of $10,000 by BlackBoxStocks, Inc. for the creation and dissemination of the aforementioned Coverage Initiation Report.

About BlackBoxStocks, Inc. BlackBoxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 8,000 stocks and up to 900,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com CONTACT: BlackBoxStocks, Inc.

