Montag, 14.09.2020
WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Tradegate
11.09.20
17:00 Uhr
11,880 Euro
-0,420
-3,41 %
14.09.2020 | 18:12
GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: Half-year 2020 results conference call

Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) will publish its half-year 2020 results on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 6:00pm Paris time.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00am, Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman & CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, will comment on Groupe Gorgé's results and answer questions from the financial community during a conference call in French.

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

  • France: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59
  • Royaume-Uni: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759
  • Allemagne: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29
  • Etats-Unis: +1 64 67 22 49 16

Access code: 80305337#

The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.groupe-gorge.com. A replay will be available shortly on Groupe Gorgé's investor website, page "Financial press releases".

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64990-invitation-to-h1-2020-results-conference-call.pdf

