GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé awarded an export contrat in nuclear worth more than EUR 6 million

PAris, 14th september, 6 pm

Groupe Gorgé, through its subsidiary Baumert, expert in the design of technical doors for the protection of high-risks sites, was awarded a contract worth more than €6 million for the supply of special doors for a nuclear new build project located in Western Asia.

The group is particularly satisfied with this order which rewards several years of efforts to obtain a first reference on the Russian VVER nuclear technology. To the group's knowledge, Baumert is the only company to have references on all the main nuclear power plant technologies (French, Chinese, American and Russian). This contract reinforces the group's position in a long-term growth market as nuclear energy is increasingly seen by countries as an effective solution to increase energy production while limiting CO2 emissions.

This 4-year contract covers the design, supply and supervision of the installation of nearly 500 doors with high technical requirements (fire-resistant, waterproof, etc.) of the ANDROMEDE, CASSIOPEE and BIO ranges.

This first large-scale success in a project based on Russian VVER technology positions Baumert in an important new market with an increasing number of new build projects based on this technology in the medium term.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

The Group reported revenue of €274,6 M in 2019. It is backed by close to 1,800 employees and operations in 7 countries.

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

ISIN: FR0000062671

Ticker: GOE

More information on

www.groupe-gorge.com

Forward Looking Statement

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document (including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

