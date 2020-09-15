Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Selected by Telechips as Preferred Power Management Partner for Next Generation Automotive Platforms

Dialog's highly efficient, cost effective PMICs deliver "Exact Fit" power solution for latest Telechips Offering

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs and Telechips a leading Automotive System on Chip (SoC) supplier for In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and cockpit solutions, today announced that Dialog will become Telechips' preferred power management partner for their new Dolphin+QD (TCC8059), Dolphin 3E (TCC8053) / Dolphin 3M (TCC8050) and Dolphin 3H (TCC8060) platforms. This expanded partnership builds on their cooperation on the Telechips Dolphin+ automotive platform and targets next generation functionally safe intelligent Infotainment, Cluster, Head Up Display, and Integrated Cockpit Electronic Control Units (ECUs).

Dialog's "Exact Fit" power solution is comprised of the DA9062-A system PMIC, and the recently announced DA9130-A and DA9131-A sub PMICs. These AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified, highly integrated devices deliver a combined 21.5 amps of current, enabling the new Telechips platforms to deliver maximum performance. In addition, the Dolphin 3 platforms use Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) to reduce SoC power dissipation and thermal footprint. This feature, as well as other power savings features including programmable sleep modes, are easily supported by the Dialog Power solution.

"Our expanding partnership with Telechips is greatly benefitting automotive electronic suppliers as they continue to require high performance, feature rich, SoC platforms at very competitive cost points. Dialog's PMIC solutions are uniquely capable of delivering the flexibility, scalability, and auto-grade reliability that Telechips customers require," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor.

The greatest advantage of the new Dolphin series of products is a hypervisor-less cockpit, which allows customers to use 2 operating systems simultaneously on a Cortex(R)-A72 and a Cortex(R)-A53 CPU without a hypervisor. Dolphin3 not only has high GPU benchmark performance, but also an outstanding VPU. Automotive customers can experience rich and vivid graphical user interfaces using DP1.4, Open LDI, MIPI-CSI2, and can operate multiple displays and cameras with vision processing. In addition, the Telechips Dolphin3 solutions can run automotive grade operating systems such as Android , Linux(R), QNX and Green Hills(R). Finally, the Dolphin family of devices also meet the full EVITA, Chinese crypto, AEC-Q100 and ASIL B functional safety requirements.

"With our customers demanding solutions ranging from entry level to the high end, we are fortunate to have Dialog's flexible/scalable power solutions. Telechips delivers differentiated connected car platforms that support a wide variety of cost and performance levels with the Dialog family of PMIC's," said Steve Wahl, CEO, Telechips USA, Inc.

The DA9062-A system PMIC, DA9130-A sub-PMIC, and DA9131-A sub-PMIC, feature significant scalability and flexibility advantages while distributing heat dissipation in elevated temperature environments. The built-in configurability engines provide system designers the ability to easily solve their power sequencing, thermal, and system control challenges. An intuitive GUI (Smart Canvas) simplifies the customization to achieve an "exact fit" power management solution. The result is a highly optimized, cost-effective power management solution that enables the most competitive, differentiated system design.

All devices are available as full AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified devices.

Dialog's PMIC solutions are now available for use in Telechips chipsets. For more information, please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/automotive-pmics

ENDS

NOTES:

Dialog, and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact Dialog: Media Contact Telechips:

Mark Tyndall Rami Kim

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy Marketing Communications Manager

Dialog Semiconductor Telechips

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520 Phone: +82-2-3443-6792

Email: mark.tyndall@diasemi.com Email: rami@telechips.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com Web : www.telechips.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, automotive, and Industrial IoT markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

About Telechips

Telechips Inc. has been successful in Automotive industry with its application processors (AP) and communication ICs. Telechips automotive AP is expanding applications from In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) to the whole intelligent cockpit system (IVI, digital cluster, head-up display, surround View Monitor) with its secure and power efficiency. Telechips provides chipsets with development environment including reference H/W design, and platforms working with its partners that help Tier1s and OEMs develop efficiently.

For more information, visit http://www.telechips.com

Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606127/Dialog-Semiconductor-Selected-by-Telechips-as-Preferred-Power-Management-Partner-for-Next-Generation-Automotive-Platforms