TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction Factsheet - August
London, September 15
15/09/2020
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Correction Factsheet - August
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published a correction of the Gross Mark-to-Market (MTM) Yield in the monthly factsheet.
