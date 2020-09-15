https://immatics.com/: Immatics Appoints Biotech Executive Eliot Forster to Board of Directors

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, September 15, 2020 - Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, "Immatics"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, announced today the appointment of Eliot Forster, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Forster currently serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at bispecific antibody developer, F-star Therapeutics, and Non-Executive Chairman of Avacta plc. He brings to Immatics extensive experience, including leadership of trailblazing biopharmaceutical companies in the field of immuno-oncology and others. He will further strengthen Immatics' Board as the company develops its pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapeutics.

Peter Chambré, Chairman of Immatics' Board of Directors commented: "Being able to attract Eliot to the Board is a testament to the transformational science and corporate culture that Immatics has established and the momentum the Company has gained towards bringing the power of T cells to cancer patients. We are delighted to have Eliot join our Board and look forward to his counsel as we continue implementing strategies to achieve our clinical milestones and Immatics' next development steps."

Eliot Forster added: "At a time when cancer immunotherapies hold such great promise for the future, Immatics has developed a powerful approach to discover and address novel cancer targets previously inaccessible by current immuno-oncology therapies. The company's broad pipeline, which includes TCR product candidates that can target tumor cells but also the microenvironment, has the potential to transform the landscape of TCR-based treatments. I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Immatics, a company that I have watched and admired for a long time. I am looking forward to working with the Board, as well as Harpreet and the team to develop the company's T cell technology, to transform the lives of patients with cancer."

Eliot Forster joined F-star Therapeutics in 2018 and under his leadership significantly increased its portfolio of immuno-oncology products and will list the company on Nasdaq through a recently announced combination with Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Before joining F-star, Eliot Forster served as CEO of Immunocore. During his tenure he was responsible for raising considerable capital and steering the company's strategy in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, as well as establishing clinical collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies. Prior to this, he was the CEO of Creabilis Therapeutics and Solace Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forster's other previous positions include Head of Development and Operations for the EU and Asia at Pfizer and founding Chairman of MedCity. Forster holds a PhD in neurophysiology from Liverpool University and an MBA from Henley Management College.

