OncbioMune/Theralink: OncBioMune d/b/a Theralink(R) Technologies Announces Strategic Translational Research Collaboration with BioMed Valley Discoveries

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Theralink Technologies, Inc., a molecular profiling company (OTC PINK:OBMP), today announced a translational research collaborationwith BioMed Valley Discoveries (BVD).

Through this collaboration, Theralink Technologies will provideLaser Capture Microdissection (LCM) and Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) services to assist BVD with translational research pertaining to first-in-class and best-in-class ERK 1/2Inhibitor - Ulixertinib (BVD-523). Terms were not disclosed.

Collaboration Services being provided to BVD:

Phosphoproteomic profiling in Ulixertinib treated preclinical models.

Evaluation of drug target inhibition within laser microdissected tumor samples.

Interrogation of putative compensatory feedback mechanisms after drug target inhibition.

The Theralink patented RPPA platform assists biopharmas in their drug discovery programs by comprehensively assessing the activity of proteins within a tumor. These proteins are the targets of precision therapeutics, and the data generated from Theralink's RPPA platform can evaluate cellular effects of a therapeutic and potentially predict therapeutic response. In the clinical setting, the information gathered through the measurement of developed biomarkers has the potential to help physicians make molecularly rationalized treatment decisions to help improve treatment outcomes and reduce side effects by foregoing ineffective therapy.

"We are very proud to be a part of a much bigger mission that both BVD and Theralink share--to potentially improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for all cancer patients." said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President and CEO of Theralink Technologies."We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BVD for years to come."

Theralink's patented RPPA technology will enable biopharmasto obtain broad scale signaling analysis from microscopic quantities of cells from both preclinical and clinical samples. The Theralink platform will allow biopharmas to:

Reduce drug failures and increase efficacy.

Monitor on and off drug target effects.

Verify whether the drug hits the intended target.

Discover new predictive protein-based biomarkers.

Facilitate development of companion diagnostics (CDx).

Repurpose existing therapies for new indications and market expansion.

Stratify patients entering clinical trials to substantially reduce trial costs.

Generate key proteomic information missed by genomics and transcriptomic analyses.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies, Inc., is a molecular profiling company, located in Golden, Colorado, that specializes in patented, biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its Theralink® assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments.

We intend to improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomic approach to molecular profiling. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

About BioMed Valley Discoveries (BVD)

BioMed Valley Discoveries is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in a variety of therapeutic and diagnostic areas. In addition to the ERK inhibitor, BVD's portfolio includes an oncolytic-bacteria that has completed enrollment for a Phase 1 study, a selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase gamma inhibitor in late preclinical testing, and two early-stage antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment.

Operating since 2007, BioMed Valley Discoveries was established by Jim Stowers Jr, founder of the asset management firm American Century Investment, and his wife Virginia, to advance medical innovations to improve the lives of patients with difficult to treat diseases. BVD is owned by a supporting organization of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a non-profit, basic biomedical research organization. Since 2000, the endowment of the Stowers Institute has received over $1.5billion in dividend payments from American Century. The Institute has invested a portion of its endowment in BVD, whose profits accrue to the benefit of the Institute.

