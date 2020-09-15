The instrument subtype, market and list population name has been corrected. Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 4910080160 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISLA CB 27 5 ISIN code IS0000032233 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI/2.50 BD 20270916 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued 30.000.000.000 amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at 1.160.000.000 this time 12 Denomination in 20.000.000 CSD 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Equal Installments 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date September 16, 2020 19 First ordinary March 16, 2021 installment date 20 Total number of 14 installments 21 Installment 2 frequency 22 Maturity date September 16, 2027 23 Interest rate 2,50 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 2020-09-16 32 First ordinary 2021-03-16 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of 14 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean clean price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is Nei a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or NA monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating No (rating agency, date) --------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional The maturity date is September 16, 2027 but can be information extended to September 16, 2030. If extended the interest rate will increase to 3,0% from the original maturity date to the extended maturity date. If the Issuer is unable to pay the interest expense in full after the original maturity date, the interest shall be added to the outstanding principal of the bond. --------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository 52 Date of September 10, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval September 10, 2020 of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission September 16, 2020 to trading 55 Order book ID ISLA_CB_27 56 Instrument subtype Mortgage bond 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population ICE_BANK_BONDS name 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond