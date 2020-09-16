AurCrest Gold Inc.: AurCrest Gold Announces Identification of High-Priority Exploration Targets at Ranger Lake Gold Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSX-V:AGO) is pleased to announce that the proprietary CARDS AI data (the "Data") acquired from Windfall Geotek Inc. ("Windfall"), as announced on September 2, 2020, has identified high-priority targets within the Ranger Lake Gold Property cell claim fabric that the Company is planning to investigate during the Fall of 2020 with a preliminary geochemical survey program, to build guidance for a drill program anticipated for the Winter of 2021. The Ranger Lake Gold Property consists of 60 single cell claims covering approximately 1,220 hectares east of Balmertown ON, held 100% by the Company.

The CARDS AI data has been developed by Windfall's multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence and mathematics. The data combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data, and the algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization.

The Company has paid CDN$15,000 and issued 300,000 common shares to Windfall pursuant to the Data Acquisition Agreement referred to in the September 2, 2020 Press Release. The shares are subject to a hold period expiring on January 16, 2021. A further CDN$25,000 will be paid and a further 400,000 common shares will be issued to Windfall if the Company drills one of the high priority targets identified by the Data within two years of the signing the Data Acquisition Agreement.

AurCrest Gold is a leader in the First Nations advancement into shared participation and inclusion in the regional mining opportunities and counts as its board of directors and management, past and present, many indigenous business and cultural leaders. AurCrest is proud to play a leading role in the gold exploration of Northwestern Ontario, especially in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt and the Red Lake mining district, as it forges new business relationships between Canada's founding cultures.

