Mittwoch, 16.09.2020
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
WKN: A2JH70 ISIN: CA09609M1077 Ticker-Symbol: GP8 
Stuttgart
16.09.20
15:31 Uhr
0,078 Euro
+0,002
+2,63 %
16.09.2020 | 19:08
Bluebird Battery Metals: BlueBird Completes Share Consolidation and Name Change to Huntsman Exploration Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:BATT) (US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") announces that at market open on Thursday, September 17, 2020, its common shares will begin trading on a two old for one new share consolidated basis under the Company's new name, Huntsman Exploration Inc. The Company's trading symbol will be HMAN.

There are currently 67,374,379 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon consolidation, there will be approximately 33,687,189 common shares issued and outstanding. The exact number of post-consolidated shares will vary depending on the treatment of fractional shares, which will occur when each shareholder's holdings in the Company are consolidated. The Company will not issue any fractional common shares as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional shares resulting from the consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices adjusted accordingly.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, with instructions for exchanging their pre-consolidated shares. Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on August 26, 2020.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Peter Dickie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@bluebirdbatterymetals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Bluebird Battery Metals



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606372/BlueBird-Completes-Share-Consolidation-and-Name-Change-to-Huntsman-Exploration-Inc

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
