KBC Groep: KBC Group: Koenraad Debackere takes up his term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV on 1 November 2020

Brussels, 17 September 2020 - 5.45 p.m.

Koenraad Debackere takes up his term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV on 1 November 2020

During its meeting of 17 September 2020, the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV appointed Mr Koenraad Debackere as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV, KBC Bank NV and KBC Insurance NV, succeeding Thomas Leysen who ended his term office at the General Meeting of 7 May 2020.

Koenraad Debackere will hand over his duties as Managing Director of KU Leuven to his successor, Mr Wim Desmet, on 1 November. Since the General Meeting of 7 May 2020, Philippe Vlerick, as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV, has temporarily taken over the chairmanship.

The appointment of Koenraad Debackere as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV was approved by the National Bank of Belgium and the European Central Bank.

Koenraad Debackere (°1961 in Ghent, Belgium) studied at University of Ghent (Belgium) and MIT (Cambridge, US). He obtained a Master's Degree and Doctorate in Electrical Engineering - Mechanical Engineering (M.Sc.) and Management Science (M.Sc.& Ph.D.).

He is a Professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at KU Leuven. In addition, he has held visiting lectureships at various European universities. As Managing Director he is also board member of KU Leuven. He has held directorships at various technology companies, as well as at the Gemma Frisius Fonds NV, Essenscia Innovation Fonds NV and LRM NV investment funds.

Koenraad Debackere was Non-Executive Director at KBC Group NV and KBC Insurance NV until the General Meeting of 7 May 2020.

