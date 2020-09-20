Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 20.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Warum Anleger jetzt noch schnell 100% verdienen können! Absolute Depot-Booster-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
Tradegate
18.09.20
20:57 Uhr
6,600 Euro
+0,330
+5,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALNEVA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,79016:31
6,6006,70018.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DE RAJ GROUP
DE RAJ GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DE RAJ GROUP AG2,940-6,37 %
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG19,300-3,88 %
FACC AG5,570-1,76 %
VALNEVA SE6,600+5,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.