Valneva: Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, David Lawrence, at the end of 2020. The Company has initiated a search process with a leading global recruitment agency to identify a new CFO, aiming for an on-boarding in the first quarter of 2021. Until the end of the year, David will manage a handover process to ensure a smooth transition with Manfred Tiefenbacher, VP Finance, who will assume responsibility for all operational finance matters. In addition, David has agreed to continue to support Valneva's CEO in an advisory capacity in the early part of 2021.Valneva: weekly performance: 29.02% FACC: The aviation industry came under severe pressure worldwide ...

