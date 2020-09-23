DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 23-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 September 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 22 September 2020 it purchased a total of 280,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 280,000 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.0720 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.0600 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.0627 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 678,946,620 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 280,000 1.0627 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 203 1.0720 XDUB 08:12:11 00023445007TRDU1 6,035 1.0720 XDUB 08:12:11 00023445006TRDU1 3,088 1.0700 XDUB 08:13:41 00023445025TRDU1 2,549 1.0660 XDUB 08:32:21 00023445478TRDU1 175 1.0660 XDUB 08:32:21 00023445477TRDU1 3,112 1.0640 XDUB 08:36:07 00023445628TRDU1 2,787 1.0620 XDUB 08:36:07 00023445629TRDU1 44 1.0600 XDUB 08:36:07 00023445630TRDU1 2,962 1.0600 XDUB 08:36:12 00023445636TRDU1 2 1.0660 XDUB 09:32:07 00023446847TRDU1 40 1.0660 XDUB 09:32:07 00023446846TRDU1 30 1.0680 XDUB 09:32:22 00023446863TRDU1 4,800 1.0680 XDUB 09:32:22 00023446862TRDU1 1,740 1.0680 XDUB 09:32:22 00023446861TRDU1 9,738 1.0680 XDUB 09:32:22 00023446864TRDU1 1,740 1.0680 XDUB 09:34:36 00023446885TRDU1 3,075 1.0660 XDUB 09:36:17 00023446977TRDU1 3,038 1.0640 XDUB 09:46:17 00023447197TRDU1 300 1.0660 XDUB 09:46:17 00023447196TRDU1 2,112 1.0660 XDUB 09:46:17 00023447195TRDU1 371 1.0660 XDUB 09:46:17 00023447194TRDU1 2,821 1.0640 XDUB 09:50:28 00023447219TRDU1 2,797 1.0600 XDUB 09:58:50 00023447315TRDU1 2,780 1.0600 XDUB 09:58:50 00023447314TRDU1 3,049 1.0600 XDUB 09:58:50 00023447313TRDU1 2,069 1.0620 XDUB 10:36:53 00023447912TRDU1 5,962 1.0620 XDUB 10:36:53 00023447911TRDU1 8,091 1.0620 XDUB 10:36:53 00023447910TRDU1 1,768 1.0620 XDUB 11:06:33 00023448273TRDU1 2,750 1.0620 XDUB 11:06:33 00023448272TRDU1 3,043 1.0620 XDUB 11:06:33 00023448271TRDU1 2,805 1.0620 XDUB 11:06:33 00023448270TRDU1 941 1.0620 XDUB 11:06:33 00023448274TRDU1 2,988 1.0600 XDUB 11:17:20 00023448426TRDU1 5,757 1.0620 XDUB 11:35:56 00023448776TRDU1 2,359 1.0600 XDUB 11:53:01 00023448993TRDU1 6,189 1.0620 XDUB 12:00:19 00023449176TRDU1 2,701 1.0620 XDUB 12:26:04 00023449537TRDU1 2,281 1.0640 XDUB 12:34:16 00023449601TRDU1 447 1.0640 XDUB 12:34:16 00023449600TRDU1 240 1.0640 XDUB 12:34:16 00023449599TRDU1 1,411 1.0640 XDUB 12:43:22 00023449702TRDU1 1,833 1.0640 XDUB 12:43:22 00023449701TRDU1 6,253 1.0620 XDUB 12:45:47 00023449715TRDU1 3,145 1.0600 XDUB 13:03:25 00023449884TRDU1 2,997 1.0600 XDUB 13:03:25 00023449886TRDU1 40 1.0600 XDUB 13:03:25 00023449885TRDU1 2,000 1.0600 XDUB 13:10:44 00023450028TRDU1 840 1.0600 XDUB 13:17:41 00023450118TRDU1 3,026 1.0600 XDUB 13:28:07 00023450202TRDU1 2,877 1.0600 XDUB 13:28:07 00023450201TRDU1 2,695 1.0600 XDUB 14:02:56 00023450674TRDU1 2,865 1.0600 XDUB 14:02:56 00023450671TRDU1 2,738 1.0600 XDUB 14:02:56 00023450670TRDU1 641 1.0600 XDUB 14:02:56 00023450669TRDU1 193 1.0600 XDUB 14:04:48 00023450688TRDU1 189 1.0600 XDUB 14:17:19 00023450904TRDU1 7,205 1.0620 XDUB 14:20:51 00023450987TRDU1 770 1.0620 XDUB 14:20:51 00023450986TRDU1 380 1.0620 XDUB 14:20:51 00023450985TRDU1 2,842 1.0620 XDUB 14:24:58 00023451037TRDU1 2,936 1.0620 XDUB 14:29:50 00023451098TRDU1 2,379 1.0620 XDUB 14:34:19 00023451235TRDU1 509 1.0620 XDUB 14:34:19 00023451234TRDU1 1,685 1.0620 XDUB 14:37:59 00023451327TRDU1 205 1.0620 XDUB 14:37:59 00023451326TRDU1 846 1.0620 XDUB 14:37:59 00023451325TRDU1 1,149 1.0620 XDUB 14:42:00 00023451401TRDU1 1,529 1.0620 XDUB 14:42:00 00023451400TRDU1 14,714 1.0620 XDUB 15:06:09 00023451915TRDU1 7,698 1.0620 XDUB 15:06:09 00023451914TRDU1 476 1.0620 XDUB 15:06:09 00023451916TRDU1 2,728 1.0620 XDUB 15:06:09 00023451913TRDU1 1,254 1.0620 XDUB 15:17:40 00023452324TRDU1 439 1.0620 XDUB 15:17:40 00023452323TRDU1 922 1.0620 XDUB 15:17:40 00023452322TRDU1 6,006 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452701TRDU1 2,771 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452700TRDU1 2,245 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452699TRDU1 231 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452705TRDU1 562 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452704TRDU1 4,476 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452703TRDU1 524 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452702TRDU1 129 1.0620 XDUB 15:27:21 00023452706TRDU1 1,826 1.0640 XDUB 15:41:03 00023454089TRDU1 999 1.0640 XDUB 15:41:03 00023454088TRDU1 4,109 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454714TRDU1 2,736 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454713TRDU1 3,074 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454712TRDU1 2,811 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454711TRDU1 2,810 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454710TRDU1 2,808 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454709TRDU1 3,115 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454708TRDU1 2,868 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454707TRDU1 9,776 1.0620 XDUB 16:00:10 00023454715TRDU1 592 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:06 00023455235TRDU1 96 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:06 00023455234TRDU1 22 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:07 00023455236TRDU1 5 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:07 00023455237TRDU1 1 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:07 00023455243TRDU1 831 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:07 00023455247TRDU1 5,860 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:11 00023455258TRDU1 1,849 1.0640 XDUB 16:16:11 00023455257TRDU1 998 1.0620 XDUB 16:16:18 00023455279TRDU1 60 1.0620 XDUB 16:17:20 00023455374TRDU1 1,050 1.0620 XDUB 16:17:58 00023455389TRDU1 3,024 1.0620 XDUB 16:18:42 00023455446TRDU1 2,791 1.0620 XDUB 16:18:42 00023455445TRDU1 1,140 1.0620 XDUB 16:18:42 00023455444TRDU1 3,216 1.0620 XDUB 16:18:42 00023455443TRDU1 2,920 1.0620 XDUB 16:18:42 00023455442TRDU1 2,784 1.0620 XDUB 16:23:48 00023455793TRDU1

2,924 1.0620 XDUB 16:23:48 00023455792TRDU1 1,773 1.0620 XDUB 16:26:53 00023455945TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 84664 EQS News ID: 1135253 End of Announcement EQS News Service

