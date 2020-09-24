DJ Half-year Report

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Half-year Report 24-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 September 2020 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Unaudited Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. It owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising over 148,100 sqm of gross leasable area and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · The Covid-19 pandemic closed the Group's shopping centres for 10 weeks from mid-March reducing recurring revenues by 18% to USD 14.2 million (2019: USD 17.4 million) · All shopping centres have now been open since beginning of June, the Group is stable and has maintained occupancy at 99% · USD 1.2 million (23%) employee and operating cost reductions achieved · Underlying operating profit before revaluation of investment property was therefore down by 16% to USD 9.6 million (2019: USD 11.4 million). · Gain on revaluation of investment property of USD 30.1 million was primarily related to an increase of USD in relation to Group's functional currency. At the same time, the gain on revaluation was offset by a foreign currency translation difference in the same amount included into other comprehensive income. · Profit before tax of USD 27.1 million (2019: USD 8.8 million) · Cash flow from operating activities reduced by 35% from USD 10.1 million to USD 6.5 million reflecting lower revenues and slower collection · Net asset value was USD 131.0 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 127.9 million) · Henceforward, the property portfolio is moving to one revaluation per annum Ganna Chubotina, Chief Executive Officer of Arricano, commented: "Our trading performance like all businesses in the Ukraine and globally was significantly influenced by the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020. Social distancing meant our shopping centres were mostly closed between March and May and this is reflected in our trading performance. Our response to this challenge has been in two parts, firstly we worked quickly and successfully to reduce our cost base where possible and secondly working as a team, we focused on preparing for when we were allowed to re-commence trading. Collaboration is at the heart of our approach and I believe it has been instrumental in supporting our tenants and visitors during this extraordinary period. Our shopping centres have now reopened, visitors are increasing and we are moving towards returning to business as normal." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction I am pleased to report a resilient performance by the Company during an extraordinary period for all businesses over the first six months of 2020. Trading for the first two months of 2020 was positive with recurring revenue 17% ahead on the prior year, however, the impact in March on our business with the near total closure of all five shopping centres naturally reduced Group income and profitability. Working as a team we responded by making USD 1.2 million of costs reductions compared to the last year through a mix of temporary and permanent measures, we supported our tenants on a case by case basis, which limited the reduction in rental income whilst also maintaining investment in the development of the Lukyanivka shopping centre project in Kyiv. As a result the business is stable with occupancy of 99%, the shopping centres are now open, visitor numbers are increasing and consumer sentiment is improving. We are mindful of ensuring the safety of visitors, tenants and employees and in each shopping centre hence strict PPE protocols are in place and are being adhered to. The focus for the second half of 2020 is to continue the rehabilitation of the shopping centres, complete the current refinancing programme and, whilst mindful of operating in uncertain times, focus again on inspiring consumers to visit our shopping centres. Results Recurring revenues for the period decreased by 18% to USD 14.2 million (2019: USD 17.3 million). Operating profit increased to USD 39.7 million, compared to USD 10.4 million in 2019 primarily due to an increase in investment property portfolio value denominated in functional currency and a reduction in operating and employee costs of USD 1.2 million. At the same time, the gain on revaluation in the amount of USD 30.1 million was offset by a foreign currency translation difference in the same amount included into other comprehensive income. Profit before tax of USD 27.1 million (2019: profit before tax USD 8.8 million). The increase primarily reflects increase in investment property portfolio value denominated in functional currency offset by increased finance costs and a reduction in finance income of which USD 7.1 million which are non-cash items relating to foreign exchange movements. The Company is working with its lenders to restructure its existing banking facilities in light of the pandemic and good progress is being made with the average cost of bank loans from 31 July 2020 reducing to 10.7% from 12.5% and capital repayment dates being extended. Cash flow from operating activities was down by 35% from USD 10.1 million to USD 6.5 million reflecting reduced income and slower collection with Group cash balances as at 30 June 2020 of USD 4.9 million. Net asset value was USD 131 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 127.9 million). The Market The market in 2020 is like no other, as the world gets through the current crisis and then works to return to a normal trading environment. This will no doubt take time and there will be elements of social interaction which will change permanently. We believe our strategy of working collaboratively with mutual trust and respect will be well suited to navigating through these periods and we are confident our malls will maintain their reputations as market leading retail centres and continue to attract millions of visitors each year. We are already seeing consumer confidence returning, evidenced by the gradual increase in visitor numbers across our portfolio. As before, our strategy remains centred around improving customer experiences. We seek innovative ways to influence and stimulate consumers, encouraging them to visit our shopping centres and once inside focus on creating the right balance between retail, leisure and socialising. The first priority is the safety of our visitors and we have a rigorous programme of cleaning together with offering contactless movement and contactless sales, alongside the creation of additional opportunities for self-service while shopping and delivery of purchased or ordered items. This is essential for safety but also for re-building trust in our assets. The next step is to help revive the retail market and implement traffic generating projects in our malls. While everyone was required to stay at home, online working and shopping grew substantially in the first half of 2020, however, it also demonstrated how much real shopping with entertainment was missed. To capitalise on this sentiment Arricano has focused on promoting offline shopping through multiple new communication lines including offering new cultural and art exhibitions which blend the emotional appeal of art and fashion. These events have helped increase footfall and the duration of individual visits. Another key element of improving the customer experience is through working on the retail mix within each mall. We consistently focus on updating our tenant formats, expanding product categories and opening up new popular brands. With a very low vacancy rate it requires different and creative techniques to complete renewals and attract new retail operators. While understandably there has been less change to the retail mix in 2020 to date, we anticipate more change in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing Lukyanivka project, Kyiv. The construction is underway, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed development and will result in some delays. Nevertheless our commitment to the project remains unchanged with expected opening in 2022. Outlook Arricano is a successful business. Since 2014 we have been operating in extremely challenging economic and political conditions and while Covid-19 brought a different set of challenges we have again continued to protect, develop and invest in the future of the business. Central to our ability to do this has been our focus on collaboration, working closely with our partners to deliver mutual advantage on the basis success for our tenants translates into success for our shopping centres. The focus now is to get through and beyond the effects of COVID-19, which I feel confident we will do by creating vibrant, socially exciting experiences across our malls alongside offering premium retail experiences and by doing

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)