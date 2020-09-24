Castellum's Interim report January-September 2020 to be published on October 15, 2020 - invitation to teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday October 15, 2020, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim Report January-September 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report January-September 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:October 15, 2020

Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46 856642695

UK: +44 3333009262

US: +1 8335268396

NL: +31 107129162

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12419

The Interim Report January-September 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706 47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 97 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

www.castellum.se

