Atari(R) Partners with Ultra to Add Games, Communities, and Services to its Atari VCS Home Entertainment System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with Ultra, the blockchain-powered entertainment platform that delivers games digitally.

Ultra is creating an entertainment platform that enables gamers to play, discover, buy, trade, earn, stream, compete, and socialize with zero friction. Having already partnered with software and hardware giants such as Ubisoft and AMD, Ultra now teams up with Atari to make their platform accessible through the new Atari VCS "PC/console hybrid" games and entertainment system, which launches this fall

Atari, known globally for some of the most beloved video games in history, will likewise be part of the Ultra experience. Ultra users will have the ability to join an Atari dedicated community and play classic Atari games including Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®.

Hot Property

The eagerly-anticipated Atari VCS video computer system will launch later this year, and also be available to purchase on Ultra using UOS or Atari Tokens - giving crypto and gaming enthusiasts the perfect platform to purchase the new hardware. Atari is also exploring the use of Ultra as a way to update many of its most-popular titles with new technologies.

The Ultra platform will directly integrate within the Atari VCS, allowing users to purchase, download and play PC games from Ultra on the system, and give gamers instant access to a huge array of titles from triple-A games to lovingly-crafted indie gems.

Ultra is also providing a full range of services to gamers, such as live streaming, in-game asset trading (of non-fungible tokens, NFTs), esports, entertainment, as well as participating in large scale esports tournaments.

"We are thrilled to work with Atari," said Nicolas Gilot, CEO of Ultra, "an iconic brand which has made and will continue to make video game history with the VCS. It offers us the opportunity to show Ultra's capabilities when it comes to platform integration, as well as exploring NFTs and blockchain technology with one of the best known names from the video game industry."

"While the Atari VCS pays homage to the hardware company's pioneering efforts to bring gaming to the masses, it's also designed to move Atari forward in exciting new ways," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "We look forward to working closely with Ultra to help make the VCS the most blockchain-friendly gaming and entertainment system and to introduce a huge network of gamers and hardware fans to this amazing new frontier."

About Ultra

Ultra is the first entertainment platform providing all key games industry services under a single roof, accessible through a single login.

Built around our PC game distribution platform, Ultra Games, our platform will provide access to countless centralized and decentralized services: Discover, buy, play and sell your games and in-game items, watch live-streaming feeds, interact with your favorite influencers, participate in contests, compete in tournaments and much more.

Ultra has been built to extinguish the frontier between blockchain and mass market, between DAPPS and APPs, and between legacy items and NFTs.

For more information, please visit www.ultra.io, and follow along on Twitter and Telegram.

A press kit with Ultra assets, screenshots and logos is available here: https://bit.ly/2RTTNHe.

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

© 2020 Atari VCS, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® © 2020 Chris Sawyer.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system is a unique PC/console hybrid inspired by classic Atari consoles and computers. Like the legendary Atari 2600 did in 1977, the VCS is poised to transform the TV-centric gaming and home entertainment experience. Users will enjoy an ever-expanding Atari world of all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can also install alternative operating systems, such as Windows or Linux, via "PC Mode" and add a mouse and keyboard to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable micro-PC and enjoy more of their favorite games and applications. The Atari VCS combines the best of consoles and PC into one compact and ultra-versatile device.

The Atari VCS lineup of video computer systems, bundles, and peripherals are available for preorder at GameStop.com, Walmart.com, and AtariVCS.com in North America.

A press kit with Atari VCS assets, screenshots, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/ATARI-VCS-PressKit.

Fans can follow the official Atari VCS accounts on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information on the Atari Token, please join Atari Telegram at https://t.me/AtariTokenOfficial and visit atarichain.com.

PRESS CONTACT

For Atari:

UberStrategist Inc.

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

For Ultra:

EAK Digital

Chris Sealey

chris.sealey@eakdigital.com

+44(0)7706 083028

SOURCE: Atari

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607510/AtariR-Partners-with-Ultra-to-Add-Games-Communities-and-Services-to-its-Atari-VCS-Home-Entertainment-System