Alta Equipment Company Adds Leading Construction Equipment OEM Brands to Its Six Florida Locations

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Alta Equipment Florida, formerly Flagler Equipment, (NYSE:ALTG) an industry leader in specialized construction equipment Sales, Parts, Service and Rentals, today announced the expansion of its construction original equipment manufacturer (OEM) portfolio with the addition of six new premium brands -- Merlo, Avant, Bergmann, Carlson, Roadtec and Peterson. Alta Equipment Florida's product portfolio now boasts 15 major OEM brands including, Volvo, Avant, Indeco, Towmaster, KPI-JCI, Toro, SDLG and Trail King.

Alta Equipment Group CEO Ryan Greenawalt said, "The expansion of our brand footprint in Florida continues to position Alta as the most comprehensive distributor of high-end construction equipment products in the Southeast. By further diversifying our portfolio of segment brands, Alta has the most diverse portfolio of segment brands which provides ample inventory and quality services to customers throughout the region."

Already one of the top-performing Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) dealers in the United States, Alta expanded its territory into Florida in February 2020 with the acquisition of the assets of Flagler Construction Equipment.

"Alta has dramatically increased our fleet of new, used and rental equipment while creating a new standard of product support for our customers," said Tommy Ball, executive vice-president, Alta Equipment Florida. "With the addition of six more premier equipment lines, and growing, Alta is the clear choice as the premier one-stop-shop for all construction equipment, parts and service."

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 35 years and has developed a branch network that includes 51 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

