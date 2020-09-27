Strabag: The Austrian construction group Strabag has been awarded the contract by ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG for the rehabilitation and modernisation of the Karawanks Railway Tunnel. The 8 km long tube, which was built over 100 years ago, is currently on a two-track layout. To comply with modern safety standards and thereby extend the service life by a further 30 years, the tunnel is being rationalised to single track only. The contract value amounts to Euro 68.4 mn. Work is scheduled to last one year, including a nearly seven-month period of full closure. Futher the company announced, that MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, Russian Federation, on 14 September 2020 informed and presented credible documentation that as of 4 September 2020 no Specially Designated National (SDN) holds a 50 % or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...