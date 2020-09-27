ams: ams AG, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that today ams Offer GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ams, concluded as the controlling company a Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) with Osram Licht AG as the controlled company. ams currently holds a direct shareholding of approx. 71% in Osram. "We are very pleased to conclude the DPLTA with Osram," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "Implementing the DPLTA will enable the swift and successful integration of ams and Osram into a combined company that offers profitable growth for the long term. This important step makes us confident to deliver on our strategy to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics, grounded in our European heritage." As part of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...