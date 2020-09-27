Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Keppel Seghers to supply flue gas treatment systems for the IWMF Phase 1 WTE (Waste-to-Energy) facilities in Singapore. IWMF and the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (Tuas WRP) - collectively known as the Tuas Nexus - will be the world's first integrated waste and water treatment facility to be conceptualised and planned from the ground up. Futher, Andritz announced that Metsä Fibre, part of the Metsä Group, signed a preliminary agreement under which Andritz will supply two fully autonomous logyard cranes to the planned Metsä Fibre bioproduct mill in Kemi, Finland. Metsä Fibre will make the Euro 1.5 bn investment decision for the new mill in autumn 2020 at the earliest, and the ...

