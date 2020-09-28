Semperit 130 Jahre an der Wiener Börse. Die Wiener Börse gratuliert, wir kopieren hier den Linkedin-Text, die Links gehen direkt auf die Homepage der Wiener Börse. "Happy anniversary SEMPERIT AG . The globally oriented group develops, produces and distributes highly specialized rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors. Founded more than 190 years ago, it has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 27 September 1890. As today's birthday special, we display the share prices of Semperit in real-time and open the order book free of charge only on our website. Check it out now: https://lnkd.in/evKeTTK " Semperit ( Akt. Indikation: 18,02 /18,20, 2,20%) (Der Input von Börse Geschichte für den http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb vom 28.09.)

