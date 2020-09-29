Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

-Company Files Annual Report Form 10-K with Profitable Results-

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

For the year ended June 30, 2020, the company reported revenues of $26.7 million, compared with $26.9 million for the prior year. Concierge reported net income of $1.77 million, equal to $0.05 per fully diluted share, for fiscal 2020, versus $0.3 million, or $.01 per fully diluted share, for the prior year.

Concierge's balance sheet remained strong at fiscal year-end, with $17.6 million in current assets, of which $9.8 million are held in cash and cash equivalents, essentially no debt, and total assets of $24.4 million.

The company said that, as expected, results for its operating subsidiaries in the food service, hair and skin care, and security monitoring businesses lagged somewhat in the 4th quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. Despite the 4th quarter slow-down, these businesses all reported profits and near normal operating results. Its financial services business, Wainwright Holdings is the holding company for United States Commodity Funds LLC and USCF Advisers, LLC (together USCF). USCF currently manages ten exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded products that are all listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This year has seen significant inflows into commodity funds, including USCF's, raising assets under management ("AUM") from $2.7 billion in 2019 to near $6 billion as of June 30, 2020. Income to USCF is related to AUM through management fees.

Concierge said each of its other business units-Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout-were all deemed essential businesses within their jurisdictions of New Zealand, Canada and California, respectively, in regard to COVID-19 lockdown orders. None of these businesses were shut down for any period of time and each of them adapted as required to meet safety standards and to continue supplying their customers. Each had a different approach: Gourmet Foods began producing more frozen product to supply households; Brigadier Security Systems took on more work in public buildings and commercial spaces than residential; Original Sprout added an online sales channel to market and also began producing hand sanitizer. Each of them employed cost cutting measures enabling them to maintain projected profitability on reduced gross revenues.

"I know I've said this before," commented Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of Concierge Technologies. "but the ongoing pandemic has further proven to us that our strategy of creating a diverse, global, holding company is working. Despite entering one of the worst, and most confusing, economic times in recent memory, Concierge continues to be strong and profitable. We're going to keep on doing what we do, building a talented management team around a solid, high quality, platform from which to grow organically or by acquisition of other profitable companies."

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Mexico, South America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, growing the business platform and an expectation for its subsidiaries to rebound, or AUM to continue to rise, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

For further information contact:

David Neibert, COO

dneibert@conciergetechnology.net

Tel: 888.805.2229

FINANCIAL TABLES ON FOLLOWING PAGES

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash & cash equivalents $ - $ 6,481,815 Accounts receivable, net - 939,649 Accounts receivable, related parties - 1,037,146 Inventory, net - 1,008,662 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 394,473 1,754,369 Investments - 3,756,596 Other current assets 3,511,795 546,105 Total current assets 3,906,268 15,524,342 Restricted cash - 13,436 Property and equipment, net 12,854 757,014 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,512,533 - Goodwill 733,917 915,790 Intangible assets - net 351,345 2,659,723 Deferred tax assets, net 1,174,603 859,696 Other assets - long term 147,628 523,607 Total assets $ 24,839,147 $ 21,253,608 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,482,298 $ 2,867,081 Expense waivers - related parties - 325,821 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 421,892 - Notes payable - related parties 438,812 3,500 Loans - property and equipment, current portion - 26,241 Total current liabilities 25,343,001 3,222,643 Notes payable - related parties 447,062 600,000 Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion - 61,057 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion - - Deferred tax liabilities - 176,578 Total long-term liabilities 447,062 837,635 Total liabilities 25,790,063 4,060,278 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 50,000,000 shares authorized Series B: 53,032 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019 - 53 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,412,519 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 37,237,519 at June 30, 2019 - 37,237 Additional paid-in capital 53 9,178,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,412 (175,659 ) Retained earnings - 8,152,861 Total stockholders' equity 37,465 17,193,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,827,528 $ 21,253,608

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net revenue Fund management - Related Party $ 15,459,061 $ 15,021,439 Food products 4,745,821 4,747,358 Security alarm monitoring 2,660,153 3,558,580 Beauty Products 3,883,953 3,621,246 Net revenue 26,748,988 26,948,623 Cost of revenue 6,483,171 6,936,421 Gross profit 20,265,817 20,012,202 Operating expense General & administrative expense 4,447,563 4,205,389 Fund operations 3,176,214 4,494,001 Marketing 2,601,104 2,910,447 Depreciation 601,826 702,320 Salaries and compensation 7,523,083 6,944,457 Total Operating Expenses 18,349,790 19,256,614 Income from operations 1,916,027 755,588 Other income (expense) Other (expense) / income 365,250 (484,028 ) Interest / Dividend Income 96,186 366,796 Interest expense (41,100 ) (29,493 ) Total other (expense) income 420,336 (146,725 ) Income before income taxes 2,336,363 608,863 Provision of income taxes (562,962 ) (347,014 ) Net Income $ 1,773,401 $ 261,849 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 37,390,524 32,588,418 Diluted 38,451,164 38,298,159 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.01

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME