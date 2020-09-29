Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Miika Nurminen appointed Managing Director of Gofore's subsidiary Qentinel Finland

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 10.00



Miika Nurminen appointed Managing Director of Gofore's subsidiary Qentinel Finland

Miika Nurminen has been appointed Managing Director of Qentinel Finland Oy, starting 5 October 2020. The leading information systems quality assurance service provider in Finland, Qentinel Finland, has been a part of Gofore Group since 1 September 2020. Prior to joining Qentinel Finland, Miika Nurminen was in charge of the consulting business at QPR Plc.



Esko Hannula, the current Managing Director, will continue as an advisor to Qentinel Finland, and will lead Qentinel Oy's Qentinel Pace SaaS business later on.



"I want to thank Esko for his valuable input in Qentinel Finland's growth. We are now entering into the next phase, developing Qentinel Finland as a part of Gofore Group. Miika's industry experience gives him an insight into customer needs and possibilities, and he is able to bring new ways of thinking into Qentinel Finland's business," says Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

