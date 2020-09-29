Intelligent Systems Stock: A Value Fintech Play
Fintech payment solution companies have largely been sizzling, but there are some that failed to benefit from the sector gains. Take the case of small-cap Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), an investor and developer of technology companies. Intelligent Systems stock has been on a rollercoaster ride.
INS stock traded as high as $56.24 in August 2019.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Fintech payment solution companies have largely been sizzling, but there are some that failed to benefit from the sector gains. Take the case of small-cap Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), an investor and developer of technology companies. Intelligent Systems stock has been on a rollercoaster ride.
INS stock traded as high as $56.24 in August 2019.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de