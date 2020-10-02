Atari(R) Teams Up with Chain Games to Integrate Atari Token Into Chain Games Ecosystem

Atari CEO Frederic Chesnais to Serve as Advisor for Chain Games as Companies Integrate One Another's Cryptocurrencies into Their Respective Interactive Entertainment Offerings

Both Groups also did proceed with a Token Swap, subject to lockup

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with gaming ecosystem, Chain Games. The terms of the collaboration include the integration of the Atari Token (ATRI) as a support cryptocurrency in Chain Games' first-party blockchain-based titles - starting with Super Crypto Kart - as well as Chain's upcoming marketplace and fantasy sports platform. Atari will additionally support the CHAIN Token ($CHAIN) across its library of future Atari Crypto Casino titles.

Chain Games (chaingames.io) is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming, combining smart contract-based contests with state of the art gameplay. Committed to transitioning the blockchain gaming industry into the modern gaming era, the Chain Games's ecosystem fits into three core categories: the development of first-party proprietary games featuring live multiplayer and crypto payouts; an open Chain dApp Game Store where developers can integrate Chain Games' SmartContests system into their games; and collaboration with established game studios to integrate Chain Games' systems and CHAIN Token into their titles.

Chain Games' products are fully ERC-20 and Ethereum compatible. SmartContests is an industry first contract-based competition system where players can compete in games of skill to earn winnings. SmartStaking Gaming Contracts reward stakers on the network with 15% of the fees generated on each game played, allowing them to passively earn on any game played on the Chain network. Super Crypto Kart is the first blockchain-integrated game to utilize the Chain Games SmartContests Gaming Contracts. Super Crypto Kart is a cross platform kart-based racing game that is currently available on Windows, Mac OS, Linux, and soon to be released on Android, and iOS.

Both companies have swapped tokens for the equivalent of $200,000, subject to a 6-month lockup.

"We are pleased to announce today a strategic partnership with Chain Games, a true pioneer in blockchain-based gaming," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "The technologies which power the Chain Games network create exciting and new possibilities for developers and users, ensuring secure transitions, financial versatility, and additional sources of revenue not just for game makers - but also for players interested in raising the stakes of competitive multiplayer experiences."

"Atari is one of the most recognized consumer brands in the video game and entertainment space and we are ecstatic to be part of the Atari family," said Adam Barlam, CEO & Founder of Chain Games.

Atari Chain CEO Frédéric Chesnais will also advise the Chain Games Board of Directors.

Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries. The Atari Token, currently slated to be listed in November of 2020, is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group.

For more information on Atari Chain, please join the Atari Telegram at https://t.me/AtariTokenOfficial and visit atarichain.com.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

About Chain Games

Chain Gamesis an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming combining smart contract based contests with state of the art gameplay. Chain Games is committed to transitioning the blockchain gaming industry into the modern gaming era. Chain Games is an Estonian Private Limited Liability Company.

For more information on Chain Games, please join the Chain Games Telegram at https://t.me/chaingames and visit https://chaingames.io.

To stay up-to-date on all things Chain Games, follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Press Contacts:

For Atari:

UberStrategist Inc.

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

pr@uberstrategist.com

646-844-8388

For Chain Games:

Chain Games Oü

Sundeep Siripurapu

outreach@chaingames.io

SOURCE: Atari

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608868/AtariR-Teams-Up-with-Chain-Games-to-Integrate-Atari-Token-Into-Chain-Games-Ecosystem