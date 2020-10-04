Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from JSC Management Company of the Holding Belorusskie oboi, Belarus, to complete and start up its production line for folding boxboard. Start-up is scheduled for 2021. The board machine is designed to produce 200,000 tons per year of folding boxboard, with basis weights ranging from 170 to 400 g/m2. The Andritz scope of supply comprises equipment and engineering services for wood handling, chemi-mechanical pulping, stock preparation and approach flow, as well as the board machine including winder and roll handling, and the automation equipment.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.36% Lenzing: Lenzing Group, a leading manufacturer of wood-based cellulose specialty fibers, and Hof University opened a new Nonwoven ...

