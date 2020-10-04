Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Guangxi Sun Paper Co. Ltd., part of the Sun Paper Group, to supply a chemi-thermomechanical pulping system for its new mill in Beihai, Guangxi, China. Start-up is scheduled for autumn 2021.This will be the sixth P-RC APMP (Pre-Conditioning Refiner Chemical Alkaline Peroxide Mechanical Pulp) line from ANDRITZ for Sun Paper and part of the new greenfield paper mill in Beihai. The new fiber line will process eucalyptus wood chips as raw material and features a capacity of 600 admt/d. Further, the company announced the signing of a contract to supply a complete production line for train wheels in the Titan Valley special economic zone together with Allegro a subsidiary of Evraz and RailService. Andritz subsidiaries ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...