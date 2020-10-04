Porr: Construction group Porr secured a new building construction contract in the second district of Vienna. The project Nordbahnhof construction site 8b borders Bruno-Marek-Allee and was put out to tender by project companies of UBM Development and KIBB Immobilien. In a period of 25 months, here PORR will realise attractive homes as well as retail and office space. "Where the Nordbahnhof station used to stand is now a key development area. We are striving to make a living space that's as diverse as possible and this requires high standards of comfort combined with sustainable solutions. At the same time, we are creating a space worth living in right in the heart of Vienna", said Karl-Heinz Strauss, PORR CEO.Porr: weekly performance: 0.00% S Immo/CA Immo: CA Immo has ...

