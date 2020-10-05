Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-10-05 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LPS2 Public offering VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04023C LTGNB04023C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L Notice on General VLN 09.10.2020 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2020 Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Extraordinary RIG rupnica RJR1R General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2020 Ignitis grupe Planned initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2020 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de