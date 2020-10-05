Sveriges Riksbank: Correction: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Correction: Bid procedure 6 October 2020, Kommuninvest
|Bonds
Bids
|Kommuninvest 2302 (SE0009662943) 2023-02-22
Kommuninvest 2602 (SE0013745452) 2026-02-04
Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System
|Bid date
|Tuesday 6 October 2020
|Bid times
|1000-1100 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding ominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2302
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2602
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2302
A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2602
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1115 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Thursday 8 October 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
|General Terms and Conditions
|General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank's Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:2, dated 24 April 2020.
Stockholm, 5 October 2020
