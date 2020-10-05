Referring to the bulletin from Lagercrantz Group AB's annual general meeting, held on October 25, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 7, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: LAGR B Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0007603493 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 6, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014990966 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 7, 2020