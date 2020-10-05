Correction refers to the date of the annual general meeting, marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Lagercrantz Group AB's annual general meeting, held on August 25, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 7, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: LAGR B Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0007603493 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 6, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014990966 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 7, 2020