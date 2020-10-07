Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 7, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the Nasdaq Vilnius is including the shares of Ignitis Group (short name: IGNL1) on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List as of October 7, 2020. Ignitis Group, the energy company, held an initial public offering (IPO) from September 21 to October 1 for retail investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and institutional investors in Europe. The company raised EUR 450 million of new capital in the offering. The IPO was the largest in the Baltic countries to date and a significant event for the capital markets of Lithuania and the Baltic region. In the public offering of shares, investors acquired 20 million shares, which amounts to 26.9 percent of the company's total issued share capital. Institutional investors acquired 18,130,699 shares and retail investors 1,869,301 shares. A total of 6,827 retail investors took part in the IPO: 4,691 from Lithuania, 1,836 from Estonia and 300 from Latvia. UK institutional investors participated actively, as did institutional investors from the Nordic countries, the Baltic region, and other parts of Europe. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) acquired 4 percent of the newly issued shares and became Ignitis Group's largest minority shareholder. "We welcome Ignitis Group to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. The listing of the most valuable company on the exchange is a noteworthy historic event for Lithuania's capital market community and for the whole Baltic region, increasing its visibility and attractiveness for both international and local investors," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We believe that this will attract even more investments to the region and encourage other companies in the Baltics to take advantage of the opportunities that the capital markets offer. At the same time, this step is an important stimulus for further developing a culture of investment in the region and giving society at large new opportunities to save and invest." "Today marks a pivotal moment for Ignitis Group. Together with our new individual and institutional shareholders in the Baltics and around the world, we will begin our journey as a listed company, bolstering our long-term green energy strategy", says Darius Maikštenas, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Ignitis Group. About Ignitis Group Ignitis Group is one of the largest international utilities and renewable energy companies in the Baltic region. Its core business activities are operating electricity and gas distribution networks, as well as expanding green generation portfolio. The Group also manages strategically important flexible generation resources and provides customers and solutions services, such as supply of electricity and gas, solar, e-mobility, energy efficiency and other innovative energy smart platforms for households and businesses. Ignitis group operates in its home markets - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Finland. More information: www.ignitisgrupe.lt About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com . MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: Daiva Tauckelaite +37062055127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793184