SurfCT Announces Partnership with WEAVE

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / SurfCT, a healthcare-focused IT company that connects vision, technology, and treatment philosophies, today officially announced its partnership with Weave, the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech.

The partnership comes at a crucial time for healthcare professionals in the private practice space as business owners look to strengthen business procedures and maintain agility in the time of social distancing. Combined with SurfCT's IT integration expertise, implementation of the Weave software will provide business owners with convenient, personalized, and efficient communication tools to connect with their customers and serve as the complete solution amidst uncertainties business owners are facing today.

"Everything Is Connected with SurfCT and we are excited to be connected with Weave in a way that will transform private practices. Weave's technology is so advanced and innovative that it quickly and easily elevates our clients to an entirely new level of success, almost overnight. We couldn't be more excited about our alignment and partnership with Weave" said CEO of SurfCT, Paul Vigario.



"The Weave-SurfCT partnership is a powerful combination," said Tim Hansen, VP of Business Development of Weave. "The fusion of SurfCT's premium installation process, digital workflow, practice automation, and understanding of the market with Weave's powerful software and phone system will be incredible for our clients. We will be able to accelerate the transformative ability of incredible communication to small businesses."

The partnership will give dental and orthodontic practices SurfCT's premium installation, allowing for increased functionality throughout the front and back office when combined with the Weave software and phone system.

About SurfCT

SurfCT is a full range healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, technology, and treatment philosophies to elevate your brand and life.

SurfCT.com specializes in network integration and digital workflow of dental and medical offices at the highest level. The company, which has several offices throughout the US, provides unbiased IT consulting to thousands of dental and medical offices across the globe and works with its partners to provide seamless integration of systems designed around their individual goals and vision. SurfCT.com is at the forefront of dental and medical technology and understands the fully connected version of what healthcare offices in the future and present should look like. They are experts in system design, practice automation, 3D printing, digital workflow, imaging, cloud technology, software, ergonomics, integration, system process, front office systems, clinical treatment systems, mobile connectivity, hardware, and offer ongoing world-class technical support. They have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo, and been recognized by Top Professional and Top Doctors as the leading provider of healthcare IT services and IT systems. To learn more, visit www.SurfCT.com.

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 and 2020 Cloud 100, the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contact:

Madi Bullock

Weave

+1 (801) 815 0329

pr@getweave.com

SOURCE: SurfCT & Weave

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609572/SurfCT-Announces-Partnership-with-WEAVE