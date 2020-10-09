The Three Retailers Are Using Predictive Analytics to Make Informed Design and Buying Decisions

DOROTHY PERKINS, BURTON MENSWEAR, MISS SELFRIDGE AND FIRST INSIGHT ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

The Three Retailers Are Using Predictive Analytics to Make Informed Design and Buying Decisions

Dorothy Perkins Burton Menswear and Miss Selfridge and First Insight, Inc., the world's leading technology company transforming how companies make product investment, pricing and marketing decisions, today announced their new partnership. Using First Insight's consumer-driven predictive analytics, the retailers will now be able to operationalise product testing allowing them to make faster and better merchandising decisions.

"Knowing and understanding the customer is the only way retailers and brands can stay ahead in today's ever-changing retail landscape," said Greg Petro, CEO and founder of First Insight. "We're excited to partner with the Dorothy Perkins, Burton Menswear and Miss Selfridge brands to enable them to capture and leverage customer insights at every step of the product development and merchandising process. By incorporating the voice of the customer, the brands can be sure they are making optimal decisions about selecting the right range of products to bring to market."

First Insight uses online social engagement tools to gather real-time customer preference, pricing and sentiment data on potential product offerings. The information is filtered through First Insight's predictive analytic models to determine which products present the greatest opportunity. The solution is enabling the retailers to increase their speed to market and inform faster and better merchandising assortment decisions.

"After completing a thorough proof of concept with First Insight, we have taken the decision to operationalise their product testing capabilities across our brands," said John Kenchington, Dorothy Perkins, Burton Menswear Miss Selfridge Multichannel Director. "First Insight enables us to reduce our reliance on historical sales data and store testing by instead placing our customers at the heart of our decisions by directly asking them about new products before we go to market. We can then use those insights to make faster and better merchandising decisions."

About First Insight, Inc

First Insight is one of the world's leading Experience Management (XM) platforms that empowers companies to incorporate the Voice of the Customer into the design, pricing, planning and marketing of products and service offerings. Through the use of online consumer engagement tools, the First Insight platform gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights, which drive measurable value. Customers include some of world's leading vertically integrated brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, consumer products companies, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.

About Dorothy Perkins

One of the biggest fashion retailers in the country, with 351 outlets in the UK and 108 international outlets. Dorothy Perkins is for every woman: our clothes come in sizes 6 to 28 with dedicated Tall, Petite and Maternity collections, all with a focus on a feminine, flattering fit. With an extensive selection of footwear, bags and accessories, you can find the perfect finishing touches at DP. Plus, with weekly in-store updates and daily online drops, there's always something new to discover. We've been inspiring women for over 100 years so it's safe to say we know a thing or two about fashion. Fashion is what we love it's at the heart of everything we do. We were one of the first fashion brands to understand the power of the celebrity endorsement supermodels like Helena Christensen and Yasmin Le Bon have been Dorothy Perkins' 'faces'; Gok Wan has offered our customers style and shape advice; and Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have sprinkled their magic with their exclusive Kardashian Kollection. In 2016 we introduced our DP Curve collection in sizes 18 28, with clothes specially designed to fit and flatter the fuller figure. We're proud that we care about the things that are important to our customers: looking good, feeling great and making a difference. That's why we set up our partnership with Breast Cancer Care we've raised over £3 million to support their work over the last ten years.

About Burton Menswear

Burton Menswear are one of the UK high-streets true pioneers. Good value and style are Burton's hallmark. We've been dressing British men since 1904 and we've been obsessing over quality and finish every step of the way since then.

Our founder Montague Burton revolutionised men's tailoring making the well-cut suit and the sharp shirt accessible to the working man. He was even responsible for creating the Full Monty: a demob suit for returning war veterans which incorporated a suit, shirt and tie.

We'll always continue to build on our reputation for tailoring, but today Burton Menswear provide everything the modern man needs to look and feel great. From our newly launched performance wear to our extended Big Tall range, our goal is the same as it always was: to help every man dress well by offering fantastic, affordable, high-quality fashion.

About Miss Selfridge

With roots in the iconic Selfridges store, Miss Selfridge is a by-word for young women's fashion. With over 159 outlets worldwide and a global online reach through missselfridge.com and partners like ASOS.

