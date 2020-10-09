Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Berlin
09.10.20
15:41 Uhr
18,400 Euro
+0,100
+0,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2020 | 16:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incap Corporation:: INCAP GROUP'S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT: RECLASSIFICATION OF NON-INTERESTING-BEARING LIABILITY ITEMS AND CORRECTION OF CERTAIN KEY FIGURES

Half-year financial report 9 October 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EEST)

INCAP GROUP'S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT: RECLASSIFICATION OF NON-INTERESTING-BEARING LIABILITY ITEMS AND CORRECTION OF CERTAIN KEY FIGURES

Incap has reclassified non-interest-bearing liability items for the first half of 2020, reported in the half-year financial report published on 26 August 2020. The adjustment applies to a current non-interest-bearing liability of EUR 1.3 million previously reported in non-current non-interest-bearing liabilities. Non-current non-interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 1.6 million on 30 June 2020, instead of the EUR 2.9 million reported earlier. Trade and other payables amounted to EUR 20.1 million instead of the previously reported EUR 19.6 million. Total liabilities were EUR 45.8 million as reported earlier.

Certain key figures have changed. In the first half of 2020, Current Ratio was 1.6 instead of the previously reported 1.5. Current Ratio for 2019 was 2.6 instead of the previously reported 2.3. In the first half of 2020, Quick Ratio was 1.0 instead of the previously reported 0.9. Quick Ratio for 2019 was 1.6 instead of the previously reported 1.4. In the first half of 2019, return on investment (ROI) was 42.5% instead of the previously reported 46.1%. In the first half of 2019, return on equity (ROE) was 48.0% instead of the previously reported 53.5% in the same period.

The complete revised half-year financial report is attached to this release.

INCAP CORPORATION

Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

Attachment

  • INCAP CORPORATION HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 REVISED (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/237ff7de-01c3-4a05-aeb1-b0427a0ee625)
INCAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.