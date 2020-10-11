Agrana: The fruit, starch and sugar group Agrana commences production of crystalline betaine at its Tulln site. The construction of the new betaine crystallisation plant directly next to the sugar refinery is being undertaken by Beta Pura GmbH, a joint venture between Agrana and US-based "The Amalgamated Sugar Company". The financing of the new plant, which took 15 months to build, entailed the investment of around Euro 40 mn. Agrana has been processing the sugar beet molasses obtained during the production of sugar at its Tulln site to make liquid betaine concentrate since 2015. The new plant, with a production capacity of around 8,500 metric tons of crystalline betaine per year, makes Tulln only the third manufacturing site worldwide where natural crystalline betaine is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...