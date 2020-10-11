Immofinanz: Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz successfully placed Euro 500 mn fixed rate senior unsecured notes with a 7-year maturity and a 2.50% fixed coupon. According to Immofinanz, the issuance was oversubscribed around 2 times with strong demand by more than 110 investors. S&P Global Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' issue rating to the Notes. The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to refinance existing debt, capitalize on value creating growth opportunities, and for general corporate purposes. "With our second benchmark transaction with investment grade rating, we are increasing our financial flexibility and continue to optimize our capital structure. Our financing structure will be more diversified and the average remaining term of our ...

