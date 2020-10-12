Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-12 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 - Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Public offering TLN 22.10.2020 Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.10.2020 Kurzemes atslega 1 KA11R Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.10.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA003726A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2020 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2020 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2020 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2020 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
