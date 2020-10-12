PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS ITS RANGE OF DESIGNED FOR XBOX ACCESSORIES

NACON UNVEILS ITS RANGE OF

DESIGNED FOR XBOX ACCESSORIES

Lesquin, 12 October 2020 - NACON, a major player in the design and distribution of video games and gaming accessories, is pleased to introduce its new range of Designed for Xbox accessories: the NACON MG-X Series, specially designed for Android mobile devices and cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate; and two new customisable controllers designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 PC.

MG-X Series by NACON - Turning smartphones into consoles

With all the functionality of official game controllers, NACON's MG-X Series allows Xbox fans to enjoy an optimal gaming experience on smartphones.

The two MG-X controllers are sturdy and include adjustable stands that securely accommodate any Android smartphone up to 6.7 inches. In just a few taps, the smartphone wirelessly (Bluetooth 4.2) connects to the controller and provides up to 20 hours of gaming thanks to the included rechargeable battery.

The MG-X is a compact model, which fits all hand sizes and is ultra-portable. With its gamer-focused design, it turns smartphones into a handheld console.

For an experience closer to traditional controllers, players will want to choose the MG-X Pro. With its two handles and traditional controller shape, it provides comfort and robustness to fully enjoy your favourite smartphone games.

Revolution X and Pro Compact - Customisation at your fingertips

The Revolution continues on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! The Revolution family of controllers is expanding and welcoming its very first Designed for Xbox model. Fully customisable and optimised for competitive gaming on consoles and PC, all of NACON's expertise in professional controllers has gone into the Revolution X. With full-featured software for creating profiles, a carry case, stick accessories and additional weights, it will appeal to the most demanding gamers.

With ergonomics tailored to a wide range of hand sizes, gamers will love the many customisation options available with NACON's Pro Compact controller. As well as enjoying all the classic features of the Xbox Wireless Controller, fans can choose a standard game mode or advanced mode thanks to the dedicated app available for consoles and PC. The Pro Compact is a versatile and accessible model with many different settings usually found on professional controllers, including programmable buttons, stick settings and trigger sensitivity controls. It is an ideal choice for gamers looking for the best in comfort and customisation.

The MG-X Series designed for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as the Revolution X and Pro Compact controllers designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will be available in early 2021.

More details will be shared very soon!

Click here to download the assets

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/





