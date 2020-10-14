Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2020) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) plans to double the size of its upcoming drill program at its McKenzie East Gold Project. The McKenzie East Gold Property, the company's flagship gold project, comprises 2 claim groups separated by 1 kilometer, located 30 kilometers north of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

The originally proposed 1000 metres has now been doubled to 2000 metres of drilling with the company prepared to expand the exploration drilling beyond the initial 2,000 metres based on successful results. This larger drill program will allow for a more thorough testing of the McKenzie East target zones as determined from MMI soil sampling, detailed drone-supported magnetometer surveying, 3D IP surveying and historic drilling. With the current permit allowing for 18 drill pads on the property, Black Tusk expects to be diamond drill testing the best targets defined by the data so far obtained, within the following months.

Management is excited to be able to expand testing the great potential of the McKenzie East targets and is looking forward to the start of diamond drilling.

Richard Penn, President and CEO, recently stated: "The results of the IP survey are very encouraging, with Abitibi providing 5 new targets for potential drill testing. The IP targets are also supported by magnetic anomalies produced from the drone magnetic survey completed earlier this year. Soil sample MMI results also indicate potential for gold and copper to be associated with the geophysical targets. The beautiful thing about Val-d'or is you can drill all year round."

Black Tusk continues its planning for exploration on the other four 100% owned gold and palladium projects in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Val d'Or, Quebec and contemplates drill testing one or more of the other projects, such as the Lorrain PGE property.

Black Tusk also owns a piece of the historic British Columbia gold mining scene, by way of the high-grade South Rim Gold Property in the Smithers Mining camp of central British Columbia.

The company is fully funded having recently closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,368,606, which included $204,000 of flow through financing and $2,164,606 of non-flow through financing.

