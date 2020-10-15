Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Von 39 auf 465 Millionen Börsenwert in kürzester Zeit! Mit dieser Aktie möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Stuttgart
15.10.20
08:03 Uhr
19,640 Euro
-0,110
-0,56 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,50020,09008:24
PR Newswire
15.10.2020 | 08:16
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum's interim report January-September 2020: Strong period with a 9% growth in income from property management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Income for the period January-September 2020 totalled MSEK 4,488 (4,343 for the corresponding period last year).
  • Income from property management amounted to MSEK 2,588 (2,380), corresponding to SEK 9.48 (8.71) per share - an increase of 9%.
  • Changes in value on properties amounted to MSEK 816 (2,505) and on derivatives to MSEK -212 (-417).
  • Net income after tax for the period amounted to MSEK 2,549 (3,637), corresponding to SEK 9.33 (13.31) per share.
  • Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 200 per share (186) an increase of 8%.
  • Net lettings for the period amounted to MSEK 191 (-38).
  • Net investments amounted to MSEK 1,996 (741) of which MSEK 317 (2,789) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 1,800 (2,061) to new construction, extensions and reconstructions, and MSEK 121 (4,109) sales.

"Despite extreme external events, Castellum has developed stably during the first nine months of the year. We remain humble in the face of troubled times, but the good start of the year means that our shareholders can look forward to a higher dividend for the 23rd year in a row," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB. "Rent payments for the fourth quarter are going very well and our portfolio composition with geographical spread, growing logistics market and a high proportion of authorities and government agencies provides growth and stability to be able to meet worse times."

Enclosure: Interim report January-September 2020

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on October 15, 2020.

For further information contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB, + 46 (0)31-60 74 50

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 (0)706-47 12 61

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/strong-period-with-a-9--growth-in-income-from-property-management,c3216194

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3216194/1319224.pdf

Castellum interim jan-sept 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3216194/948026c19ea41e8b.pdf

Press release Q3 201015

CASTELLUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.