The currency fixing values for date 2020-10-15 was calculated based on erroneous contribution. NASDAQ has recalculated the fixing based on the correct contributions and new fixing values has been disseminated at 12:02 CET for date 2020-10-15. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Trading Operations, telephone +46 8 405 65 70 or email, tradingoperations@nasdaq.com NASDAQ Stockholm Angelica Nordberg Trading Operations Fixed Income