Our ATX only 0,87 per cent down, but with a fall under 2200. News came from CA Immo (2), Burgenland Holding, Frequentis, Uniqa, Erste Group, Valneva, Andritz. Also we know the Quarterfinals of http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament , which runs next week and includes S Immo vs. Andritz, Wienerberger vs. Post, Palfinger vs. Bawag and voestalpine vs. Mayr-Melnhof. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,87% to 2.195,32 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -31,12%. Up to now there were 91 days with a positive and 112 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 32,02% away, from the low 34,61%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,39%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,58%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 5,68% in front of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...