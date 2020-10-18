CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo has sold Neo Living in Munich to BMO Real Estate Partners Germany. The total usable space of the residential building, which was completed in September 2020, is around 5,200 m². Christof Altendorfer, Managing Director of CA Immo Deutschland GmbH and Head of Investment Germany: "The sale of Neo Living represents the successful conclusion of this project develop-ment in the Baumkirchen Mitte quarter and is in line with our strategic focus on office properties". With this purchase, BMO Real Estate Partners Germany is further expanding the portfolio of the special real estate AIF "Best Value Wohnen II", which was launched in October 2019.CA Immo: weekly performance: 0.38% Burgenland Holding: Burgenland ...

