Cloud: 38% of Austrian enterprises use cloud services, according to Statistics Austria. Thus, the use of this IT infrastructure has tripled compared to 2014. The average number of services that an enterprise uses over the Internet has also increased over the years. Additionally, in 2020 every third enterprise (32%) relies on smart devices or systems in at least one of its business areas, such as smart meters, intelligent maintenance sensors for machines and vehicles or sensors for the automation of logistics or production processes. Road Freight: The transport volume carried out by domestic and foreign road freight vehicles on Austrian roads rose in 2019 compared to the previous year by 4.0% to 598.0 mn tonnes (2018: 575.2 mn tonnes), according to Statistics Austria. Taking into ...

