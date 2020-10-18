Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 18.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kennzahl "1000" - Roadmap zur Produkteinführung veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909943 ISIN: AT0000652011 Ticker-Symbol: EBO 
Tradegate
16.10.20
18:57 Uhr
17,525 Euro
-0,060
-0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,42017,50517.10.
17,41017,49016.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CA IMMOBILIEN
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG26,300-1,87 %
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG17,525-0,34 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG5,240+3,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.