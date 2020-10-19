Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-19 08:20 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 - Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Public offering TLN 22.10.2020 Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2020 - Moda Kapitals AS MOKBFLOT20A Buyback RIG 22.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS4 Buyback VLN 26.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Audited annual TLN 25.10.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2020 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2020 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2020 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.