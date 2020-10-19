2020-10-19 As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic will migrate Nordic Equity Derivatives markets, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new Nordic Derivatives Trading System based on INET technology that leverages Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF). Production Go-live for new Nordic Derivatives Trading System is scheduled for end 2021. Trading of Fixed Income Cash, Fixed Income Derivatives and Commodities as well as Clearing of Financial and Commodity Derivatives will remain on the current Genium INET platform until further notice. New external IP prefixes and Connectivity Guidelines for Test (NTF) The list of new external IP Prefixes for the VASBY data center (for Extranet providers and customers with "Direct Connect" setup) is now available on the Nordic Equity Derivatives Re-platforming webpage. New Connectivity Guideline for Nordic Derivatives Trading System Test (NTF) can also be found on the same webpage. IP prefixes and Connectivity Guidelines for the upcoming Pre-Production/Production environment will be published at a later stage. IT Notices We will publish updates regarding the Nordic Derivatives re-platforming via IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to "IT Information" on our Subscription service page. Further information For technical questions, please turn to: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please turn to: Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794484